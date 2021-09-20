The Cumberland Plateau is going into a much cooler weather pattern this week, and it is right on schedule for the beginning of autumn.
There will be a day or two later in the week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
Below-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall is expected from Sept. 22-Oct. 3.
Several inches of rain fell this past weekend in many areas, which is helpful after a prolonged dry spell
Autumn arrives Wednesday afternoon, and the feel of fall will be in the air. Autumn begins when the center of the sun crosses the Earth’s equator. It will continue getting lower in the sky until the first day of winter.
The sun will set directly in the west on Wednesday and rise directly in the east. Day and night will be almost equal in length.
Anyone with questions or interested about weather on the Plateau can email weather1@charter.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.