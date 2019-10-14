The automotive shops at each Cumberland County high school will be named in honor of a local automotive dealer and his business.
The Cumberland County Board of Education approved naming the automotive shop at The Phoenix School the Dave Kirk Automotive Shop during their meeting Sept. 26. That follows similar action for the automotive shops at Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School approved in August.
“Mr. Kirk and the Dave Kirk Automotive Family have given 16 cars to Cumberland County students,” says the application completed by Principal Stephanie Barnes and recommended by Tony Brock, 5th District representative to the board. “Mr. Kirk has been generous in so many aspects of promoting attendance in our schools.”
Kirk launched the car giveaway in 2003. The program doesn’t ask for students to attain perfect attendance to have a chance at winning — they simply need to be consistently at school to improve their odds. Each week a student has perfect attendance, their name goes into a drawing. Two students are drawn from each high school each nine weeks, and one name is drawn from The Phoenix School each year.
Also approved was construction of a new sidewalk at The Phoenix School and an awning extension at South Cumberland Elementary. Both projects will be paid for through school funds.
The board approved the following changes in policy on the first reading:
•News Releases, News Conferences and Interviews, policy 1.503, to add the director of schools will notify all board members of pending press conferences.
•Crisis Management, policy 3.203, to include annual training for all school employees in crisis management procedures.
•Separation Practices for Tenured Teachers, policy 5.200, to add that teachers may pursue an appeal of a suspension according to the procedures outlined in state law
•Emergency Preparedness Planning and Training, policy 3.202, a new policy taken from the former Emergency Plans and Crisis Management policy. This policy outlines the fire and safety drills, armed intruder drills and Automated External Defibrillator drills to be conducted at each school during the school year.
Policies require two successful readings before taking effect.
The following policies were approved on second and final reading:
•Graduation Requirements, policy 4.605, to require students pass a United States civics test
•Testing Programs, policy 4.700, to include interest inventories and career assessments
•Minutes, policy 1.406, to remove requirements for minutes to include reports, documents and objects related to a formal motion, a record of all committees authorized, summery of committee reports, and official audio recordings
•Tobacco-Free Schools, policy 1.803, to extend the smoke-free area to a 100-foot radius of building entrances, as required by state law
•Alcohol and Drugs in the Workplace, policy 1.804, to add definitions for illegal drugs, unauthorized drugs and alcohol, and to add a section for an alcohol and drug-free workplace
•Surplus Property Sales, policy 2.403, to increase the minimum value of surplus material for disposal from $250 to $500
•Fundraising Activities, policy 2.601, to remove verbiage related to fundraising. A section related to non-educational fundraising activities was not included
•Charter School Applications, policy 1.901, with changes to dates for the application and review of charter school applications
•Charter School Oversight, policy 1.903, to change legal references and allow the board to make general recommendations on school performance
•Charter School Renewal, policy 1.905, to include changes to the timeline to renew a charter school
•Charter School Revocation, policy 1.906, to include a section to revoke a charter school due to priority status
•Separation Practices for Non-Tenured Teachers, policy 5.201, adding drafting of a teacher into military service as an allowable reason for a teacher to break a contract with the board, changing teaching “certificate” to license and changing commissioner to State Board of Education
•Family and Medical Leave, policy 5.305, changing school system to school district and stating anyone with 1,250 hours of service during the prior 12 months is eligible for FMLA leave
•Students from Military Families, policy 6.506, stating students who lives outside the school district will be allowed to enroll if their parents are being relocated to Tennessee on military orders, with 30 days to provide documentation that they will be a resident of the school district
•Bus conduct, policy 6.308, adding that the school district will maintain photographs and video footage from buses for at least 60 days, during which time parents or guardians may request to review it. The central office will have seven days to prepare the footage, which includes blurring the faces of other students on the bus, and viewing will take place at central office
•Attendance, policy 6.200, to include new state requirements allowing students to be excused for non-school sponsored extracurricular activities
In other action, the board approved the following items:
•Career and Technical Education competitions and conferences
•Cumberland County 4-H events
•Articulation agreements with Middle Tennessee State University for dual credit agriculture courses and the University of Northwestern Ohio for auto diesel certification
•granting the city of Crossville easements at Homestead Elementary and the school maintenance facility on Old Mail Rd. to improve a water line
