A Cumberland County man accused of breaking into a vehicle and in an unrelated incident, fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy, entered a plea by information and received a three-year prison sentence.
Christopher Ryan Phillips, 32, last month pleaded guilty to auto burglary occurring on Aug. 31 and with fleeing from a traffic stop attempted by Deputy Tashua Stone on April 24.
Phillips received two three-year sentences that are to run concurrently for a total of three years in prison at 30%. Phillips is being given credit for 57 days he served leading up to his plea.
An information allows a defendant to bypass hearings and presentation of charges against them to the grand jury and allows the defendant to take cases directly to Criminal Court for disposition.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
• Jordyn Shea Howard, 25, charged with aggravated cruelty to animals occurred on or before July 13, 2019; pleaded guilty to the charge and will face a sentencing hearing on Jan. 20. The charge comes from the neglect of a dog chained to a tree that had to be put down because of the length of time it was not cared for. Plea includes restitution to Best Friends. Howard is facing serving one to two years, a split sentence of time to serve and probation or straight supervised probation.
• Charlton Cole Reed, 37, four counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, two counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, reckless endangerment, domestic assault and criminal trespassing, driving on a revoked license and one case pending before the grand jury; pleaded guilty to four counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and is to serve 11 months and 29 days in jail at 75%. He was banned from Lowes, Rural King and Tractor Supply and must pay $1,373 in restitution. All other charges were dropped.
• James Albert Sherrill Sr., 57, charged with theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500; pleaded guilty to vandalism and received an 11-month, 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation and is to pay $1,000 in restitution. Theft charge was dropped.
• Brad Demetro, age not available, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony evading arrest occurring on Aug. 26 when he fled from a traffic stop on Hwy. 127 S. by Crossville Police Sgt. John Karlsven and received a one-year jail sentence. He was given credit for 61 days already served.
• Jason Robert Bell, 46, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale and received a two-year prison sentence. The charge stems from a traffic stop on Oct. 24 by Deputy Chance Dixon. Bell was given credit for time served from Oct. 24 to the present.
• Robert D. Bowling, 42, pleaded guilty to two informations. Bowling pleaded guilty to a felon in possession of a weapon occurring on June 21 and received a four year prison sentence. Bowling also pleaded guilty to an information charging aggravated burglary and theft of property of more than $10,000 occurring on Sept. 16, and received two four year sentences, with all sentences to be served concurrently, or together, for a total of four years at 30%. He is being given credit for 72 days in jail already served.
• Natasha Elaine Clark, 38, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony reckless endangerment occurring July 23 and received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on probation. The charge stems from her fleeing from a traffic stop. Court costs were waived.
• Anthony W. Perry, 52, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from a search of a motel room where Crossville Police Lt. Dustin Lester seized 2.9 grams of meth. Perry was also fined $2,000.
• Sammy Royal Spivey Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of a firearm by a felon and received a one-year jail sentence to be served at 30%. Police investigating an April 15 domestic violence case found Spivey in possession of a weapon. Spivey is being given credit for 31 days served in jail, and court costs were waived.
• William T. Whittaker Jr., 33, pleaded guilty to possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine and received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation at 30%. He was fined $2,000. The charge stems from a Feb. 20 traffic stop for speeding during which 2.2 grams of meth was seized from Whittaker, a passenger in the vehicle.
