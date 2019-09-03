We anticipate no effects from Hurricane Dorian this week as high pressure will continue to dominate our weather.
The chance of rain is no more than 20% for the next seven days, so any showers that pop up due to the heat will be isolated and brief. Look for fair to partly sunny days for the week ahead.
September and October are normally two of our driest months, and we do not have a rain chance officially of 40% or more until Sept. 13. A cool front will pass through Thursday, dropping the temperatures back into the 50s at night and high temperatures near 80 late in the week.
Sunrise is now 6:12 a.m., with sunset at 7:07 p.m. Our evening sky at 9 p.m. will feature the moon and the planet Jupiter appearing together to the southwest.
August ended up being a pretty average month with temperatures near normal. Officially, the high for the month was 91 and the low 53. Precipitation in Crossville ended at 3.15 inches, a little bit below the average of 4 inches. Around 5 inches was recorded for the month in Lake Tansi and Vandever.
Our annual rainfall total in Crossville has already reached 52 inches for 2019. We should be at about 40 inches at this point of the year, so we are about a foot above norma.
But that is for the year. As you know, short-term it's been getting pretty dry after these sunny days with low humidity.
A wide range of temperatures can occur in September. It was just back in 2011 we had 95 degrees during the month, but it can get cold also. Scattered frost occurred in September 2001, 2003 and 2012.
Fourth-graders from Pleasant Hill and Pine View will be visiting my weather office and the Stone Museum this week. It is always fun talking to them about weather.
If you have a weather question or comment, just drop me an email to weather1@charter.net.
