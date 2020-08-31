As of Sunday, Aug. 30, Cumberland County has 355 active cases of COVID-19, for a total of 812 cases since the health crisis began in March.
The case count has increased from 374 on Aug. 1 to 812 on Aug. 30.
Cumberland County gained 12 new cases on Sunday out of 123 tests. To date, 40 Cumberland County residents have been hospitalized due to the virus since March. There were no new hospitalizations reported on Sunday. There have been eight confirmed deaths.
The number of active cases in the community means the school system is operating at “yellow,” with movement within buildings minimized.
Cumberland County has reported 81 cases among school-age children, with 28 cases diagnosed in the past 14 days.
Data released from the Cumberland County School System Friday said there had been 16 reported cases of students and 12 staff members with COVID-19 between July 28 and Aug. 27. Classes for students resumed Aug. 12.
There are currently 5,813 in-person students enrolled in the school system and about 1,200 staff members.
There are also 67 students in quarantine due to having had close contact with an individual who has tested positive for the virus and 32 staff members. The school system considers close contact as being within 6 feet of a person who has tested positive for the virus for 10 minutes or more.
Under current guidelines of the Tennessee Department of Health, those individuals must quarantine for 14 days from their last known exposure to the virus.
The school system is not releasing school-level data for the 12 schools in the county. It will update its report weekly and post it to their website, www.ccschools.k12tn.net.
Tennessee reported 835 new cases, bringing the cumulative total to 153,115.
•670 new recoveries for a total of 114,769
•22 additional deaths for a total of 1,746
•23 new hospitalizations for a total of 6,840
•2.1 million tests with a daily positivity rate of 7.46%
