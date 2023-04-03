The Cumberland County Board of Education’s building and grounds committee has moved to approve the lowest bid on the proposed Cumberland County High School auditorium project—but it is unclear as of now if the district has sufficient funds to cover the cost.
The winning bid came from Shelbyville, NC-based Lee Adcock Construction, at $10.8 million. To add wall tile to the auditorium bathrooms, an additional $33,000 would be added to the base bid. To build six new tennis courts alongside the auditorium, $572,000 would be added.
The winning bid for additional classrooms to be built in South Cumberland Elementary also came in, from FTM Contracting of Cookeville at $2.2 million.
Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, noted that the bid for the auditorium is about $1.2 million higher than the amount the board allocated for the project through ESSER funds.
“Just in looking at the $10.8 [million], and then the South classrooms, that puts us at a number that’s going to stretch. It’s manageable; we can do it,” said Teresa Boston, 8th District representative. “Is there a possibility that we could add tennis courts after we get confirmation and look at what TISA’s going to do, and what our fund balance is going to be?”
The option for building the tennis courts is due to six of the eight courts at CCHS being in unsafe condition for students to use, which the board discussed replacing during the previous year’s budget sessions. As of now, nothing has been done to fix the tennis courts. The students currently utilize the two safest courts, but those will be taken out to make room for the auditorium.
“We have got to address those tennis courts. We have to. We don’t have a choice,” Boston continued. “But do we have to do it during this project? Could we look at doing it with fund balance, or whatever is within our budget?”
“I think we would have to go in that direction, just because it is such a stretch, with just looking at the basics,” said Shannon Stout, 9th District representative.
Safdie, asked Upland Design’s Kim Chamberlain what the odds are that the bid for the tennis court could be held three months from now. Chamberlain said that the board only has 30 days from when the bid was made. However, he said the cost is unlikely to change drastically if the board were to opt to replace the tennis courts later.
“I don’t see any problem with waiting, just my personal opinion,” Chamberlain said. “Again, it’s going to be 18 months at least before you’re looking to have that work done, so I think you have an opportunity, perhaps, in your budget, to look down that road.”
“Well, we would have almost two years’ worth of budget behind us in order to see what our TISA money’s going to come in at, what our fund balance ends up as,” Boston said. “I think we would have a better picture of what we could financially do.”
Safdie moved to recommend Lee Adcock Construction’s bid, along with the two additions, to be discussed by the full board at a special-called meeting before making a final decision.
Nicholas Davis, 5th District representative, asked if the board could instead hold a separate work session to discuss funding before approving it. Boston said that she felt an additional meeting would not be necessary, as the board has no ability to vote in a work session.
Davis then asked if the ESSER funds to be applied to the auditorium could instead be reappropriated, if the board has no way of fully funding the auditorium project.
“This community has been promised an auditorium since 2006, when the first proposal to build Stone came out, and then we couldn’t afford to build an auditorium,” Safdie said.
Director of Schools William Stepp corrected Safdie to say the community has actually been waiting for this since 1964. Other county officials say the wait has actually been since 1962, when the school was first built.
“I’m not opposed to discussing it, but I’m saying there’s going to be a lot of backlash if we have an opportunity and we don’t serve the community in that fashion,” Safdie continued.
“And it’s only going to get more expensive, as we’ve seen on prior bids,” Stout added.
“I talked to Mr. Chamberlain and Dr. ]Justin] Whittenbarger [the district’s Head of Federal Programs], and if we rebid this the day after the 30-day bid, it’s going to be a million more,” Stepp added.
Safdie and Stout voted yes to recommending the auditorium bid to the full board, and Davis voted no.
“I don’t think that, at this time, we have talked through enough information to make a good decision, and that’s why I voted no,” Davis said.
The committee unanimously approved FTM Contracting’s bid for South Elementary. The board has until April 13 to decide if they should move forward with the auditorium plans, and April 20 for South.
The board’s special-called meeting will be held on April 5 at 5:15 p.m., or following the board’s policy and safety committee meetings. There, the board will further discuss the auditorium bid, and how the district could fund the project.
