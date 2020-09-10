State auditors faulted Cumberland County with three findings on its 2019 audit — but County Finance Director Nathan Brock believes new accounting software will resolve most of the issues identified in the years ahead.
“We’re doing exactly this year what we had a finding on last year,” he said during the Aug. 28 audit committee meeting. “We’ll switch our purchase orders over to where they are issued electronically and set up the encumbrances … Also, we’re going under a revision of our accounting software programs.”
Amanda Houston, a member of the committee, said she is happy to hear the office is getting new software.
“When I read these, my first thought was, ‘If they had better software, they would not have either one of these findings,’” she said. “When you said you use a manual program, that’s hard.”
She recalled switching from manual purchase orders to electronic while working in the city of Crossville’s finance department.
“It made my life better. But I’ve been where you say — ‘I’ve got a contract with an engineer to do $100 of work. They’ve done $60 of work. Do I accrue $60 or $100?’” she explained.
Auditors questioned the accounting method used to identify county financial commitments that were spread across two fiscal years.
“We will always end the year with outstanding purchase orders,” Brock said.
Those commitments had been recorded as accounts payable. However, accounts payable refers to invoices dated on or before the end of the fiscal year, June 30, that have not been paid.
Encumbrances reflect financial commitments that have not yet been invoiced.
“Those tend to be not everyday purchases like office supplies. Those tend to be large purchases that take a long time to complete — renovations to schools, fire trucks, school buses,” Brock said.
The county uses a manual purchase order system.
“There is not an easy way to do a manual encumbrance in the financial records,” Brock said.
Brock had discussed this issue with the previous state auditor and had been recording those financial commitments as payables with a manual audit adjustment before the county’s records were converted to a Consolidated Annual Financial Report.
“We knew they were not accounts payable, but they were notated so that the liability was reflected,” he said. “There was a misunderstanding on how that should be done.
“We knew what the numbers were. We presented those to the auditor.”
But the county was still given an audit finding.
The Cumberland County Commission also had to approve budget amendments that moved those items — $497,098, $651,320 and $635,820 — from the 2018 fiscal year budget to the 2019 fiscal year budget when the invoices were received. The funds had been budgeted for school buses, a new fire truck for the county and a school renovation project. The projects had all been budgeted in the 2017-’18 fiscal year but were actually paid for in the 2018-’19 fiscal year.
The auditor said the method of using purchase orders to create a list of payables tended to overstate the county’s financial liabilities and decreased the amount available in the fund balance.
“We’re going through an audit for ’19-’20 as we speak,” Brock said. “We asked before we began how to set up the encumbrances for the manual system.
“The response was to set it up as payables and they’ll fix it.”
Brock said he had documented that discussion with the state’s financial offices.
“I’m not going through another finding for something as insignificant as that really was,” he said.
Another issue was revenue that was incorrectly entered and discovered upon reconciliation.
“One of the findings was that we booked a significant revenue at the wrong amount,” Brock said. “And we did.”
A digit had been omitted in the financial entry, and that resulted in a material finding.
“It was, frankly, a mistake and that’s all there was to it. At the reconciliation of the records, it was discovered the actual dollar amount was more than what our records reflected.”
The error resulted in the county posting $34,892 in revenue from the Hall Income Tax instead of the actual amount, $374,892.
Houston said, “You’re working yourselves to death with a manual system. If you ever do make that switch, you will be thrilled.”
Brock said the county commission had approved technology upgrades for the office.
“Part of that process is that we could do that module with the software. We are running behind on it. COVID kind of set us back,” he said.
The other finding comes from the Register of Deeds office, where multiple employees operate from the same cash drawer. The comptroller recommends each employee have their own cash drawer, with amounts reconciled each day.
Register of Deeds Judy Graham Swallows responded to the audit finding by saying the recommendation of the auditors would require “time and money.”
She said the computer system prints a report for each receipt and the operators’ name.
“I know who has handled the money: checks, cash and change. It is printed on each receipt,” Swallows wrote in her response. “Additionally, we have always balanced at the end of each day.”
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, said the office balances its books daily.
“They balance, as the last minutes reflect, to the penny — and have never had a problem, ever,” Wilson said. “They have never lost a penny — not one cent.”
