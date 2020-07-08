The audio recording posted was made by Heather Mullinix, Chronicle editor, while attending the Cumberland County Board of Education work session via Zoom July 6. The recording was intended to serve as a reference while writing about the discussion. However, it appears to be the only recording of the meeting available for the public to listen to.
Please note, the recording is missing about 10 minutes at the beginning. Mullinix had difficulty connecting using her laptop. As the meeting proceeded, she grabbed her phone to join the meeting and grabbed a voice recorder to record the audio output from that. In the interim, she missed the comments of the board members at the beginning.
There are also ringtones and text notifications that can be heard. In her rush to join the meeting, she did not disable such notifications. She was muted the majority of the meeting, so she knew the noise would not disturb the online conversation.
The meeting included eight board members present at Central Services along with Director of Schools Ina Maxwell and other school staff. They use one central audio input for their Zoom meetings. This made it difficult to hear some members of the board. You will hear Mullinix trying to get the attention of the attendees to speak up or use microphones.
The Chronicle will also be providing this file to the Cumberland County Board of Education to post online for the public to hear.
