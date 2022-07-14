Can a Latino or Hispanic man on trial for second-degree murder get a fair trial in Cumberland County, based on the right to a trial by his peers?
That is the question posed by defense attorney Jeff Vires to Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie Monday during a hearing on Vires’ motion for a change of venue, based on that basic law that the accused has a right to a trial by his peers.
Vires represents Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz, 35, formerly of Village Lane, who is accused of killing his wife, Sante Cecilia Amrvocio Mendez, no age available, on Aug. 2, 2020.
Cruz has been in jail since his arrest that night after his wife’s body was found in a wooded area behind the apartment complex where the couple lived.
Vires suggested Cruz would be prejudiced by the jury pool ethnicity make-up that shows no Latinos or Hispanics — at least by surname — in a pool of about 400 Cumberland Countians from which a jury will be selected.
“My client is on trial for his life,” Vires argued. “He is going to look up there and see a bunch of old white retirees …” with his life in their hands.
Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch countered that the system was “not skewed against his client” and that Cumberland County Circuit Court Clerk Jessica Burgess followed state law when she issued the call to jury service to dozens of residents.
“Using the Department of Public Safety database with random selection” of prospective jurors is the state law.
Hatch added Vires didn’t offer an alternative to the present system.
Burgess was the only witness Vires called to support his motion. She testified that state law calls for the random selection of citizens from a DPS data base of persons in Tennessee who have driver’s licenses or are issued identification cards.
The requirement is a prospective juror has to be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the state and the county for at least one year. The prospective juror cannot have been convicted of perjury and cannot be a convicted felon.
The latest pool of prospective jurors were called to service on June 27.
When groups — called panels — are called for jury selections, attorneys from both sides have the opportunity to ask generic but pertinent questions of the group and then specific questions of individuals.
Each side has an opportunity to remove — or strike — a juror from service in order to achieve the best jury of 12 citizens and two alternates to hear evidence in the trial and to return a not guilty or guilty verdict.
“A person can be a citizen and not have a driver’s license or state ID?” Vires asked Burgess. The court clerk said she believed that to be true.
Vires noted during his argument that the latest census figures place the population of Cumberland County to be 62,000 of which about 2,000 are Latino or Hispanic residents.
This represents, as the largest group of minorities, about 3.1% of the population, Vires continued. Yet, judging by surname, no Latino or Hispanic potential jurors are listed among the latest pool.
“The law requires fair and reasonable and this is not fair or reasonable with Latinos excluded from the list,” Vires said. “To narrow to only those who have driver’s licenses or IDs systematically excludes Latinos and Hispanics. There is no law that says one has to have a driver’s license of ID.”
In issuing his ruling from the bench, McKenzie noted that it has been his experience in the district that jurors are able to listen to the evidence and set aside any personal feelings when judging a person’s innocence or guilt.
McKenzie then asked, “How do you suggest generating a list beyond driver’s licenses?”
“I don’t know, maybe obtaining records from public housing?” Vires responded.
Hatch countered, “Driver’s license records is the law. The argument of using public housing records targets a group for service.”
“The defense fails to show the jury pool is not a fair representation of Cumberland County,” McKenzie ruled. The judge added that the clerk is following state law and that there is no proof of systematic exclusion.
Vires’ motion might be better a question for the appeals court level or in federal court, but no decision has been made on appealing the ruling to either jurisdiction at this time.
But, some might say the argument is moot. The sheriff’s office confirmed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a hold on Cruz for a deportation hearing when the state court is finished with this case.
With the plea in another homicide case scheduled for trial on July 26 taken prior to this hearing, McKenzie set Cruz’s trial for that date instead. This will depend on the availability of a state witness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.