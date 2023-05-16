A Livingston area attorney has filed suit against the city of Crossville to obtain access to public records in the wake of the city’s closure of the Village Inn and the subsequent resignation of the city manager.
John Nisbet filed the lawsuit Friday in Cumberland County Chancery Court on behalf of Steve Threet, who managed the low-income residential complex that was shuttered for less than 24 hours last summer. On Tuesday, Nisbet told the Chronicle via email that he had served City Attorney Randy York with the suit Monday.
At issue are records from the city’s fire, police and codes enforcement departments, as well as those produced by the law firm of Robinson, Smith and Wells, which the Council hired to conduct an independent investigation of the Village Inn’s July 27, 2022, evacuation.
The Council suspended City Manager Greg Wood pending the investigation. Wood then tendered his letter of resignation but later rescinded it. He was reinstated to his post by the end of August.
“The city allowed access to some of the records but by a vote of the City Council (at the recommendation of City Attorney) refused to provide a report issued after a ‘private, independent investigation’ conducted by the law firm of Robinson, Smith and Wells at the City Council’s request concerning the actions on July 27, 2022, at the Village Inn,” the lawsuit states. “By failing to respond completely to Petitioner’s public records request, the City constructively denied the request pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. §10-7-503(a)(3),” or the Tennessee Public Records Act, the state law that grants Tennessee citizens access to public records.
The lawsuit asserts that Council members waived any claim of attorney-client privilege in two public August 2022 meetings in which the content of the independent investigation was discussed “and using the report publicly as the basis for reinstating the City Manager.”
Nisbet and Threet are asking for the city to appear before Chancery Court to show cause why access to the records should not be granted. They are requesting the court to grant a declaratory judgment that all Village Inn records are public with no exemption, and to immediately provide copies of those records.
They are also asking for reasonable costs and attorneys’ fees pursuant to state law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.