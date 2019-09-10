The Cumberland County man accused of firing shots during a June home invasion in Fairfield Glade had his cases bound over to action of the grand jury following a preliminary hearing Thursday in General Sessions Court.
Andrew Nicholas Rich, 29, Blackbear Ct., was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary in connection with the incident. He is represented by the Public Defender’s Office.
E-911 received a call shortly after midnight on June 2 from a St. George Dr. resident reporting “several persons” had broken into the residence and that shots had been fired. Fairfield Glade Police and Cumberland County sheriff’s investigators later learned only one person was involved in the incident.
Officers arriving on the scene found a man and woman barricaded in a bedroom. The two said the intruder tried repeatedly to gain entry into the bedroom during the home invasion and that several shots had been fired through the bedroom door.
Responding officers saw a vehicle leaving the area and turning onto Peavine Rd. in the direction of Crossville. They attempted to stop the driver, who fled to I-40, where Crossville Police were waiting.
A Crossville officer pursued the vehicle an area off the Genesis Rd. exit where the driver stopped and was taken into custody. A sawed-off shotgun was recovered from the grassy area of I-40 near the 321 mile marker.
The relationship of Rich to the people inside the residence is not known.
Rich will appear in Criminal Court following the next session of the grand jury to learn what charges are being forwarded to that court.
