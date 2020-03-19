Deputies searching for a suspect who failed to appear in court found their man plus more when they went to a Cumberland County residence Sunday, according to arrest warrants.
Jacob Ian Reagan, 34, 580 Coles Chapel Rd., Sparta, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was also served an attachment from General Sessions Court for failure to appear and was ordered held without bond pending a court appearance.
Deputies Cpl. Dustin Jackson, Tyler Yoder and Allen Webb got information that Reagan was at a residence on Dallas Smith Rd. and traveled to that location around 4 p.m. Sunday.
They were met by the owner of the residence who said only her son was supposed to be in there. Deputies heard movement inside the house and the owner told officers to force their way in if needed.
The officers forced open the door and found a woman known to them along with Reagan. Permission to search the house was also granted, and officers found 2.9 grams of a substance they believe to be meth, a locked safe containing a large amount of drug paraphernalia, clear bags, syringes and digital scales.
Reagan was taken to the Justice Center and booked. He appeared in General Sessions Court and those cases plus a host of probation violation charges, a theft, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license charges were continued to April 16.
Reagan remains in jail in lieu of bond. The Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent him.
