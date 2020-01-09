AT&T has donated $3,000 to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Crossville. The contribution will help to purchase networking equipment which will help support training for high-skilled jobs requiring technology-based skills throughout Tennessee.
Through AT&T’s new initiative – Believe TennesseeSM – the women and men of AT&T are working with community leaders and organizations to remove barriers to academic success and engage youth to have an impact in their communities.
“We are grateful to AT&T and its continued support of public higher education and our students, who will benefit greatly from the company’s generosity,” said Cliff Wightman, president, Tennessee College of Applied Technology of Crossville. “Tennessee needs more Information Technology professionals to fill the surging number of jobs today and ahead. This contribution from AT&T will help our technical colleges provide the critical training, on the newest technology, that students need for these jobs. Our students, their families, and our state will benefit for generations to come.”
The donation is part of the AT&T Foundation’s $150,000 gift to the Tennessee Board of Regents. Funding will provide 27 TCAT locations up to $3,000 each to purchase new networking setups used to teach infrastructure design, security and planning, and to practice implementing and protecting networks and operating plans.
As a result, students will have expanded opportunities to learn the skills they need for careers in information technology fields. The funding will also provide support for student emergency funds across Tennessee’s 13 community colleges.
"Tennessee’s colleges of applied technology are invaluable partners and community resources that provide high-skill training to support graduates as they work to achieve successful futures," said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. "We appreciate AT&T and all of our partners for their commitment to education so we can better prepare our future workforce to reach its full potential, which will benefit all Tennesseans."
“Success in higher education is critical for Tennessee’s long-term growth and potential,” said State Senator Paul Bailey. “Thanks to the programs offered at TCAT-Crossville, students receive the real-world training and education that is required to succeed in the 21st century workforce.”
Tennessee’s information technology and technical needs are growing at an exponential rate, creating increased demand for well-trained IT personnel that are crucial to the economic development of Tennessee businesses and industries.
“At AT&T we are focused on developing a 21st century workforce that can promote continued prosperity and a stronger economy across Tennessee,” said Alan Hill, AT&T Tennessee regional director of external and legislative affairs. “We are excited to continue our support for TCAT Crossville to help more students gain the high-demand skills necessary to compete for quality job opportunities and to empower more students to reach their highest potential.”
