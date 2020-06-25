A woman was injured and a man was charged after two golf carts collided in an evening incident June 14, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The injured woman was identified only as Treva Nichols.
Michael Steve Cardin, 61, 300 Cline Rd., is charged with felony aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident. He was held without bond pending an appearance in General Sessions Court.
According to Deputy Tristin Partridge’s report, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Cline Rd. on a report of a traffic crash with injuries and arrived to find Nichols in the roadway, suffering from facial injuries.
Nichols and her husband, Charles, told deputies they were driving their golf cart near their home when a man in a second golf cart rammed their golf cart, forcing it into a brick wall and causing Treva Nichols to be ejected from the cart.
Partridge and Deputies Anthony Justice and Allen Webb then went to the neighbor’s home, where they were told by Cardin that he was aware of the accident but not aware that the other golf cart had crashed into the wall.
Treva Nichols was taken by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room. Cardin was taken to the Justice Center where he was booked and jailed in lieu of bond. Cardin will make an appearance in General Sessions Court.
