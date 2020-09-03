A Crossville man faces a felony charge after his girlfriend was reportedly struck by a vehicle during a domestic dispute, according to a police report.
Kenneth Dale Kerley, 39, 723 Gray Fox Dr., is charged with one count of reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license. He was also cited into court on charges of failure to have proof of insurance and failure to exercise due care.
The incident occurred Aug. 14 in the area of the Dollar General Market on Miller Ave. when police received a call of a vehicle crash involving a 2007 Dodge Charger, according to MPtl. Joshua Mangas’ report.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found Kerley standing beside his vehicle, reporting that he had accidentally run over his girlfriend, identified as Kelly Sanders, 40, Rachel Dr.
Sanders was transported by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center where she was treated for multiple lower leg fractures and a hip displacement, according to Mangas’ report.
Witnesses and Kerley told police the couple had been arguing and while attempting to enter his vehicle, she fell. Kerley said when he went to grab her, he accidentally knocked the gear out of park and hit the gas with his foot.
The vehicle then accelerated, striking her with the passenger door and then running over her legs.
At the hospital, Sanders told police during an argument she had fallen backwards out of the car while it was moving. She said she was drug by the door a short distance and then run over. She, too, said the incident was not done on purpose but occurred in the heat of the argument.
Kerley will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the license and endangerment charge and in Municipal Court to answer for the citations.
Kerley appeared Thursday in General Sessions Court on the add-on docket. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless endangerment with fine and court costs waived. He was placed on probation for 11 months and 29 days.
The driving on a suspended license charge was dropped.
