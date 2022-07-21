Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the assault of a Cumberland County man in the eastern section of the county that resulted in a serious head injury, according to an incident report.
The incident occurred July 12 on a trail in a wooded area near the Dogwood Rd. bridge, according to Deputy Levi Gilliam’s report.
Deputies were first notified of the incident when a nurse at Cookeville Regional Medical Center called to report that a patient, identified as Evan Williams, 19, Buck Ct., had arrived at the hospital suffering from multiple cuts and abrasions, a laceration under his left arm and a “serious head injury.”
Williams said he was walking on the trail when he encountered “three other boys” in the area. An argument took place and the last thing Williams remember was being attacked by the trio.
Williams said he was bleeding when he was finally able to make his way out of the woods but was unable to obtain a cell phone signal to call 911. Williams drove to a gas station and called his aunt who picked him up and drove him to the hospital in Putnam County.
Sheriff’s Investigator Bo Kollros is investigating the incident.
