A felony aggravated assault case was settled in Cumberland County Criminal Court recently with a guilty plea to a lesser offense because the victim has not been cooperative with state prosecutors “and has been in and out of jail.”
Steven Cody DeRossett, 28, was charged with the felony after he was accused of assaulting Kevin Price with a hammer on Oct. 10, 2018. The two men were working on a bridge project for the same company when a dispute broke out between them.
Following a preliminary hearing in General Sessions Court, DeRossett was indicted by the grand jury on Aug. 26, 2019.
DeRossett appeared on March 6 before Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie and pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor, and received a six-month suspended sentence to be served on unsupervised probation.
He is also banned from contact with the victim.
In other cases on the docket, the following pleas were entered:
•Joseph Earl Ellenburg, 40, Baker Lane, pleaded guilty to an information charging forgery of less than $500 and received a one-year sentence to be served consecutively to a two year probation violation case. Ellenburg was also ordered to pay $400 restitution to First Bank. The charge stems from an Oct. 1, 2019, incident.
•Joshua Johnathon Harper, 29, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and received a four-year prison sentence to serve. Fine and court costs were waived. The charge stems from a Feb. 2 incident that occurred when he fled from Crossville Police who were attempting to serve a warrant on him.
•Sandy Leander McClellon, 54, Athens, TN, charged with forgery of up to $1,000, felony possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana, pleaded guilty to possession of less than .5 grams of meth for sale or delivery and received a four-year prison sentence to serve. McClellon will be allowed to make application to incarceration of Recovery Court. The incident stems from her being a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Crossville Police on July 5, 2019.
