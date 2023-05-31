Coffee filter flowers
The Plateau Creative Arts Center welcomes artist and member Debbie Kersh as the instructor for the June Smorgasbord.
In this Smorgasbord class, students will make flowers out of regular coffee filters.
Each person will be taught how to color, cut and assemble the flowers. Won’t it be fun to choose your own colors for the hydrangeas and roses?
Students will make at least one of each type of flower and if there’s enough time, more can be made.
Flowers that don’t die are a cool addition to anyone’s household décor.
Join the fun on Tuesday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost for this class will be $25 for Art Guild members and $30 for guests.
The class size is limited to 12.
Register for this class at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Rd. in Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249.
Alcohol inks
Susan Smathers is offering an alcohol ink class at Dogwood Exchange.
In this class, students get to try alcohol inks on photo paper, yupo paper and metal. A few of the techniques that will be involve plastic wrap, sponges and stencils. Learning how the inks move and interact is part of the fun. Each person can be so creative with alcohol inks whether you like abstracts or more realist artwork. Beginners are welcome.
This class will be offered on June 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dogwood Exchange, 92 E. First St. All supplies will be provided with the $35 class fee.
If students have any alcohol inks they particularly like, they can bring them to the class.
Smathers began learning about alcohol inks four years ago and she enjoyed the way they moved differently than other types of paints.
To register, call 931-787-5838 or register online at www.dogwoodexchange.com.
Stained glass
In this class, Susan English will instruct students in creating a piece like the one pictured.
The four-session class will cover the basics of working with stained glass. Participants will be taught how to make a pattern, cut, grind, foil and solder-stained glass. Stained glass for the project will be provided. Student are welcome to bring their own tools and safety glasses or use those provided. The cost for this class is $125 and a limited number of students are being accepted.
Class dates at Dogwood Exchange, 92 E. First St., are June 14, 17, 19 and 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Students must be able to attend all four sessions.
Participants will be required to wear safety glasses and closed-toed shoes, no sandals or flip flops. Those who show up in open-toed shoes will not be permitted in class.
To register, go to www.dogwoodexchange.com. And for more information, call 931-787-5838.
Pottery 101
The Plateau Creative Arts Center is pleased to offer Pottery 101.
Award winning artist and Art Guild member John Michael will guide students as they create pots out of clay. Students will be able to choose from three options: wheel thrown pot, slab pot, stamped and press piece or pinch pot and will have 4 glaze options.
The pots will be trimmed, glazed and fired by the instructor and they can be picked up at the Arts Center mid-July. John will contact students when their artwork is ready.
John Michael Jr moved to Fairfield Glade with his wife, Josette, four years ago from Illinois where he owned a successful construction company. To help reduce the stress of long hours in the business, he started to toy with several art mediums from stained glass to blowing glass to making and refinishing furniture. But his true love became pottery.
John was very active with the pottery class at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, IL for many years and took several awards through their judged art shows. He was also involved with the State Veterans Art League and also won several awards and recognition at their shows. After he sold his business to prepare for retirement, he started to teach pottery in his home where he had a large studio.
After moving to Fairfield Glade, Michael joined the Art Guild before even closing on their new home. He started teaching classes here to neighbors only a few months after moving in. Michael said he looks forward to sharing his 30 years of pottery experience with eager students.
Pottery 101 will take place on Friday, June 16, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Plateau Creative Arts Center, at 451 Lakeview Dr.
Please bring a lunch since this is an all-day class. The cost for this class, including fees for the materials, is $85 for Art Guild members and $90 for non-members.
Class size is limited, so preregister by visiting the Arts Center any time between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday or call 931-707-7249.
Payment is due at time of registration.
Goat milk soap making
Sarah Dixon is back at Dogwood Exchange, 92 E. First St., on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with another goat milk soap making class.
This class is a step-by-step demonstration of the cold process method of soap making.
The cost will be $30 per person.
Participants will receive a complete ingredient/material list, plus a bar of goat’s milk soap will be included with the class.
Her last class sold out, so register early.
To register, go to www.dogwoodexchange.com.
And for more information, call 931-787-5838.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.