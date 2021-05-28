Investigation is continuing into the burning of three vehicles at a Cumberland County residence that occurred May 21 shortly before 10 p.m.
On that date, the Cumberland County Fire and Rescue Department was called to the 1500 block of Russell Ridge Rd. and arrived to find three vehicles on fire. The fires were extinguished without incident.
No one was found at the home. When firefighters arrived a group of four to five men were standing in the roadway nearby but they left shortly after responders arrived, according to Deputy Leviticus Gilliam’s report.
Sheriff’s Office Arson Investigator Scott Griffin was notified of the incident. No additional information is available at this time.
