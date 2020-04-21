A man and unknown number of occupants escaped from a burning mobile home in north Cumberland County and told investigators he believed the blaze was deliberately set.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. April 18 at a residence in the 1100 block of Randolph Rd., just off Hwy. 70 N. and north of Mayland, according to Depouty Tristin Partridge’s report. No one was hurt in the incident.
Cumberland County firefighters responded to the fire and reported it was more than 50% involved in flames when the first units arrived.
The homeowner told deputies he was awakened around 3 a.m. when he “heard a loud bang outside of his residence,” Patridge’s report reads. The resident got up to check on the source of the noise but reported he found nothing.
Upon returning inside the residence through a rear door, the homeowner said he heard the front door slam shut and then found the living room in flames.
The resident then awakened others in the home and fled outside. As they exited the trailer, a man was seen running down the driveway.
The victim said he believes the fire was deliberately set and provided deputies with the name of a suspect.
Investigation is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.