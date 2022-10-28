Crossville Police and Fire Department investigation have listed the cause of a fire that destroyed two vehicles as arson, according to reports.
The incident occurred Oct. 13 in the 500 block of E. First St. and involved a 2005 Subaru hatchback and 1991 Chevrolet pickup. Loss was placed at $8,500.
According to Ptl. Keyton Harthun’s report, emergency responders were called to the scene just before midnight on Oct. 12 and found the two vehicles ablaze.
An E. First St. resident told investigators that he and a woman from Kentucky owned the two vehicles. While no suspects were listed in the report, the resident told investigators he had told a man to stay away from his property after items were discovered missing.
The report notes that two Harley motorcycles next to the two burned vehicles, along with a shed full of vehicle parts, two older vehicles and two recreational vehicles were not damaged.
Investigation into the incident is continuing.
