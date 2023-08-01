A suspect has been arrested and charged with intentionally setting fires at the historic Cumberland Mountain School grounds early Tuesday morning.
Three structures were involved in the fires — an event building, a bathhouse and a pavilion. According to a press release from the Crossville Fire Department, emergency personnel were called to the site around 4:30 a.m. with a report of multiple buildings on fire.
“Fire crews began aggressive firefighting operations to extinguish the multiple blazes,” Crossville Fire Chief Chris South said in the release. “Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fires in the bathhouse and the vent building; however, the pavilion was fully involved with a roof collapse and was a total loss.”
He estimated damage of the event building at about $10,000, and a little more for the bathhouse.
South said fire investigators quickly determined the fires had been intentionally set and identified a potential suspect, who was apprehended a short time later following a search by investigators and officers with the Crossville Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing at this time, South said. Further information on the suspect and charges were not available.
