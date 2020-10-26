A man accused of threatening his wife with a knife and then setting a house on fire appeared in Criminal Court earlier this month for arraignment. His case was among those presented on the deadline docket.
Hughy Guy Sams, 49, Short Rd., appeared for arraignment on charges of arson, felony aggravated domestic assault and domestic assault. Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray appointed the Public Defender’s Office to represent Sams and continued his cases to the Jan 12 discussion docket and Jan. 20 deadline docket.
On June 27, Crossville Police, Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies and first responders were called to a Short Rd. address on a report of a domestic situation in progress and while responding, were told the house had been set on fire.
Crossville firefighters were staged near the scene as law enforcement searched for a man reportedly responsible for the incident.
Police found the wife seeking refuge at a neighbor’s home. She told officers she had been threatened with a knife prior to the fire being set, but did not know where her husband was when police arrived,
After a lengthy search of the smoke-filled residence, police found the suspect lying beneath a table and carried him outside. The suspect was treated at the scene and flown to a regional trauma center for treatment of smoke inhalation.
The Chronicle was not able to obtain a copy of the offense/incident report at the time despite requests.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Set for trial
• Stanley Eugene Lloyd Jr., felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm while in commission of a dangerous felony, trial set for March 16.
Deadline docket
• Jerry Ashburn, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, theft of property of up to $1,000, child abuse, neglect or endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• Franklin Dee Copeland, auto burglary, aggravated stalking, domestic assault and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to Nov. 10.
• Pamela Sue Copley, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Dec. 7.
• Carol Annette Crabtree, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $5,000 and continued.
• Andre Vincent D’Agostino, rape of a child, continued to Dec. 7.
• Edward Junior Sherrill, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and one case in boundover status awaiting action of the grand jury, continued to Oct. 27.
• Joshua Dwayne Smith, aggravated assault, evading arrest and public intoxication, continued to Oct, 27.
• Edward Phillip Sprout, felony possession of methamphetamine, four counts of evading arrest, simple possession of meth and driving on a revoked license, bond of $50,000 reinstated and continued to Jan. 20.
• Matthew Robert Thomasson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, restitution paid and case dropped.
• Trent Austin Voelker, statutory rape, continued to Nov. 10 with judicial diversion application pending.
• James Sherman Williams, rape and incest, continued to Dec. 7.
Report with attorney
• Scottie Keith Godsey, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Dec. 7.
• Donnie Ray Smith, burglary and theft of proeprty of up to $1,000, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Smith and continued to the Jan. 12 discussion docket and Jan. 20 deadline docket.
