If I asked you to tell me what your all time favorite song is, are you able to do so?
I ask this question because a few days ago “Rolling Stone” magazine listed its top 500 best songs of all time.
The copious list covered a variety of genres, decades and vocalists. It included several songs by East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton, including some she wrote such as “I Will Always Love You” and sang by the late Whitney Houston or those she recorded herself.
The list also included the usual list of suspects: the Beatles, John Lennon, Elton John, Prince, Smokey Robinson, the Drifters, etc.
After reading the list, I polled a few friends and colleagues and inquired about their all-time favorite song. Only a few were able to tell me their favorite song. Most people said they couldn’t select just one.
But those few who did mentioned “Under Pressure” by Queen, “Take it Easy” by the Eagles and “Respect” by Aretha Franklin, which, but the way, was the No. 1 song on Rolling Stone’s list.
My all time favorite song is “Proud Mary,” the Ike and Tina Turner version. When I was in elementary school, my parents and us kids went to upper East Tennessee to visit a co-worker of my father’s. This man had a teenage daughter, who to someone my age I obviously looked up to. She was beautiful, smart, and very, very kind. So, when her mom asked her to run to the store for some forgotten dinner item, this cool teenager asked me to ride along with her.
We get in to her shiny Mustang convertible, with music blaring, and begin the drive to the store. A few minutes into our cruise she tells me she needs to make a quick stop.
We pulled into her boyfriend’s driveway where he and his band mates were practicing for a weekend gig in the garage. The song they were playing? You guessed it: “Proud Mary.” I was hooked immediately, not just on “Proud Mary,” but on garage bands, concerts, and any other medium by which music was played.
The top 500 list was voted on by artists, songwriters, the industry and journalists. “Music changes so fast, the pace of change within the music space is incredible,” “Rolling Stone” music editor Christian Hoard told NBC News. “We focused on having a very diverse votership, so the list ended up much more inclusive, fresher. It’s reflective of what Rolling Stone is these days; it’s not (just) classic rock. It’s a broad spectrum of music.”
The top 20 are listed below, with the full list of 500 available on Rolling Stone’s website.
20. Robyn: “Dancing on My Own”
19. John Lennon: “Imagine”
18. Prince and the Revolution: “Purple Rain”
17. Queen: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
16. Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z: “Crazy in Love”
15. The Beatles: “I Want to Hold Your Hand”
14. The Kinks: “Waterloo Sunset”
13. The Rolling Stones: “Gimme Shelter”
12. Stevie Wonder: “Superstition”
11. The Beach Boys: “God Only Knows”
10. Outkast: “Hey Ya!”
9. Fleetwood Mac: “Dreams”
8. Missy Elliott: “Get Ur Freak On”
7. The Beatles: “Strawberry Fields Forever”
6. Marvin Gaye: “What’s Going On”
5. Nirvana: “Smells Like Teen Spirit”
4. Bob Dylan: “Like a Rolling Stone”
3. Sam Cooke: “A Change Is Gonna Come”
2. Public Enemy: “Fight the Power”
1. Aretha Franklin: “Respect”
It was the 1970s that faired the best in the all-time list. Industry leaders say the music from that era seems to resonate most with listeners ... something my husband, my sister and a friend have been telling me for years.
Speaking of music, there will be some entertainment this weekend at the annual Apple Festival benefiting the Homesteads Tower. This event kicks off Saturday and lasts through Sunday. Event goers will find all things apple, music and entertainment, food booths, arts and crafts, an antique car show, vintage tractors and wood carving. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Also around town this weekend: it is Homecoming on the Stone Memorial High School campus. Students have been celebrating all week with dress-up days and other contests. Festivities will culminate on Friday night with the crowning of a new homecoming queen and the game against York Institute. First kick is at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile the Jets are on the road this weekend. They will travel to Polk County. Game time is 7 p.m.
Peaks of Hope is offering a free class on grandparenting at the facility on Peavine Road. Grace Based Grandparenting will be offered for five weeks on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 13. Class time is 10-11:30 a.m. Facilitators are Scott and Sue Allen. For more information or to register call 931-229-0098.
