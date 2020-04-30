A Roane County woman was found falling asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle in a fast food drive-thru line with two youngsters in the car along with a handgun.
Sunny Brook Hamby, 39, 315 Trinity Ave., Rockwood, is charged with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while intoxicated and reckless endangerment, according to Mptl. Chrystal Massey’s report.
Crossville Police were called to McDonald’s on Peavine Rd. around 9:30 p.m. April 24 on a report of a woman falling asleep behind the wheel of a 2006 Nissan Sentra that was in the drive-thru.
When police arrived, they found the woman and two juveniles — ages 5 and 3 — in the vehicle.
Upon questioning, according to Massey’s report, Hamby told officers she had ingested Suboxone, Effexor and buprenorphine earlier in the day. According to the report, it was alleged Hamby was unable to perform a field sobriety test or following instructions of the officer.
Police seized several bottles of buprenorphine, including one that had been filled on April 7 that had two pills in the bottle. The children and the vehicle were released to a family member.
Hamby will appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
