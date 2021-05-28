A man who entered a Mayland store, displayed a gun and allegedly displayed a handgun in his waistband in what the clerk believed to be an attempted robbery fled the store empty handed.
The incident occurred May 17 shortly before 11 p.m. at the Dollar General Store on Hwy. 70 N., according to Deputy Leviticus Gilliam’s report. No one was injured in the incident.
The report quotes two store employees and a customer as stating a man dressed in all black clothing entered the store, picked up some items and approached the front register where he showed a gun tucked in his belt.
The man then fled the store empty handed.
The episode was captured on store surveillance which was viewed by deputies. Investigation is continuing.
