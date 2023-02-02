Discussion day docket days are usually set aside once a month to allow prosecutors and defense attorneys a time to negotiate pleas in Cumberland County Criminal Court.
On Jan. 17, nine pleas were entered before Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie, including a guilty plea in a New Year’s Day armed robbery case.
Patrick William Benefield, 25, pleaded guilty to an information charging robbery, a Class C felony with sentence range of 3-15 years, and received a six-year sentence. Benefield entered his guilty plea as a Range 1 offender. Court costs were waived.
According to an arrest warrant dated Jan. 1, Benefield is described as being homeless and from Pickens, SC. The warrant states Benefield robbed a man at knife-point of a cell phone. The incident took place behind the Exxon station on N. Main St.
Benefield is being given credit for 17 days served since his arrest.
In other cases, the following guilty pleas were entered.
• Anthony Clark Daily, 30, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted introduction of contraband into a penal institution occurring on Dec. 16, 2022. Daily received a one-year sentence with furlough granted to enter an out-of-state treatment program through Adult and Teen Challenge. Fine and court costs were waived and Daily received credit for 32 days already served.
• Brian Edward Elmore, 48, pleaded guilty to an information charging aggravated burglary and revived a six-year sentence to serve as a Range II offender. Elmore is to pay $1,299.46 restitution separately and jointly with co-defendant Alicia Turner and is banned from contact with the victim. The burglary took place Jan, 7, 2020.
• Tessa Jane Hamby, 41, pleaded guilty to an information charging facilitation of the sale of a Schedule I drug and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Court costs were waived in the Dec. 22, 2022, case, and Hamby is being credited for 26 days already served in jail.
• Noah Emanuel Hill, 24, charged with aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, attempted carjacking and theft of property of more than $10,000 (auto theft), pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, attempted carjacking and theft of more than $10,000 and received a four-year sentence to be served at 30% as a Range I offender.
The charges stem from an incident on I-40 that involved pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Putnam into Cumberland County on April 6, 2021. Hill is from outside Cumberland County.
• Donald Cordell McIntire, 21, charged with solicitation of rape of a child, pleaded guilty to the charge and received an eight-year sentence to be served as a Range I offender. The offense occurred on Sept. 16, 2020, and involved an underaged teen. McIntire is being credited with 735 days already served in jail and court costs were waived.
• William B. Phillips, 59, pleaded guilty to an information charging felon in possession of a firearm and received a five-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Phillips forfeits the weapon as part of the plea and is credited with seven days served in jail. The incident occurred June 30, 2020.
• Michael Simmons, 43, charged with domestic assault, pleaded guilty to the charge and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The incident occurred on April 11, 2019. He is being given credit for two days served in jail.
• Dylan Brett Thomas, 28, pleaded guilty to an information charging criminal simulation and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Simmons is banned from contact with the victim and is to pay restitution to OneBank. Court costs are waived in the Dec. 13, 2022, incident.
• Steven Michael Thompkins, charged with two counts of vandalism of more than $2,500, pleaded guilty to one count and received a two-year sentence to be served on supervised probation with court costs waived. Thompkins is to pay $3,533.46 restitution. He is credited with 397 days already served in jail. The incident occurred on July 28, 2021, and involved a Ford F350 truck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.