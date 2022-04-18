Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies responding to a burglary alarm on April 9 discovered a man in the basement of residence, leading to two felony charges.
Joshua Anthony Parham, 34, Taylor’s Chapel Rd., is charged with aggravated burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Deputy Jacob Moore’s report.
Deputies were dispatched to Birchwood Dr. off Stanley St. for a report of a burglar alarm being activated from the basement of a residence. Upon arrival, a crowbar was found lying in the driveway of the residence.
The resident told Moore a security camera had been moved from the basement door and that the crowbar did not belong to the resident. Moore wrote he found footprints leading to the stairs and inside the basement. A search by Deputy Morgan Alvarez and Moore led to the apprehension of a suspect.
The report states the suspect told deputies he was cold and needed somewhere to stay because his vehicle had broken down nearby.
A handgun was recovered from the suspect, who is a convicted felon and is banned by law from possessing a weapon. This led to the second charge.
Inside the basement a sports bag filled with clothes was recovered and later identified as belonging to the suspect.
Parham was placed under $35,000 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.