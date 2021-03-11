“This has been my dream to always have a flagpole,” said U.S. Navy veteran Douglas “Doug” Spangler. Finally, in celebration of his 85th birthday, that wish has come true.
Spangler was joined by his wife, Linda, with friends and fellow veterans, Fleet Reserve Association regional vice president Jack Fogel and wife, Julie, Alex Alenitsch, Karl Mellert and VFW Post 5025 Commander Russell Cope, for the first flag raising on March 9.
Spangler was born and raised in Knoxville. After high school graduation, he entered the Navy as an aircraft mechanic. He was promoted to chief petty officer and then chief warrant officer.
During his service, he was stationed all over the world.
“[I] served throughout the world, ashore and at sea, aboard aircraft carriers,” he wrote.
He served in both Korea and Vietnam theaters. He served in the Navy for 20 years active duty and 10 years reserves.
He retired from the Navy as a chief warrant officer and moved to Crossville in 1974. He married and had three children, who have blessed him with eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He bought his current property in 1998, and developed, designed and put his hands to work building his home. He is a member of the Disabled American Veterans Post 32, FRA Chapter 294 and VFW Post 5025.
“This is a very ceremonious day for me,” he said. “I wanted all my life to have a nice place on the lake and I always wanted a flagpole. So, I’ve got them both. I’m very appreciative of those who came out.”
With his wife and friends gathered around ready to christen the new 35-foot flagpole and fly the Star Spangled Banner, the veterans worked together to attach the flags at the hoist.
“I’m going to run it up,” he said. The honor was all Spangler’s to finally be able to fly the American flag with the Navy branch flag beneath in front of his home.
With that, Fogel pushed play and the “National Anthem” rang out as Spangler raised the flags until they reached the finial. The rope was secured onto the cleat, and the veterans saluted the flag waving along with the early spring winds.
Fogel then presented Spangler with a challenge coin from the FRA.
“Thank you. Thank you, for the branch,” he said. “I started this thing up. I was the secretary and I was the second president after that. Richard Martin was the president, and he and I worked two years getting this thing going.”
Cope chimed in, “Yeah, I remember he asked me to join, come out to a picnic and the next thing I know I was signed up,” getting a laugh.
Linda served refreshments as everyone visited outside to chat after the flag raising.
Since the flag raising, his neighbors have given their best compliments.
“That’s a good day for me to get that accomplished,” he said. “We need more people to think about the country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.