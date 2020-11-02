The first week of November is going to bring us another lovely week of Indian summer type weather with mostly sunny days and a gradual warming trend. Temperatures will climb back into the 60s from Wednesday through Friday and we will be flirting with 70 degrees next weekend.
Not bad for a week that saw us starting out in the 20s Monday morning.
Total precipitation for October was 6.47 in Crossville which is 3 inches above normal, 9 inches fell during the month in the Fairfield Glade area with around 8 inches in Lake Tansi.
Crossville has now received almost 60 inches of rain for the year. Lake Tansi and Fairfield Glade are already from 67 to 70 inches. This finished the month of October 2 degrees above normal.
November is a month when anything is possible. The county hit 81 degrees in 2016, compared to the temperature dropping to 5 above zero in 1955. Nov. 2, 1966, brought a 7-inch snow which is still the record for the month. This same freak storm dropped 15 inches on Cookeville and 11 in Jamestown.
The worst tornado on record in our county came on Nov. 10, 2002. The funnel cloud was on the ground for 12 miles and was 900 yards wide. There were four fatalities and 18 injuries with this tornado that came after 9 p.m.
The heaviest damage was along Lantana Dr. to Dunbar Rd. to Hwy. 127 south. Oak trees that were 100 years old snapped like wheat straws by wind around 150 miles per hour.
Persons with questions can email anytime at weather1@charter.net.
