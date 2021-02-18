Most of Tennessee continues to be locked into a very cold winter pattern for much of the week. Cumberland County has been lucky with the heaviest snowfall and the most severe cold being to the west.
Two-thirds of the United States has been affected by winter storms this week with the coldest weather in over 100 years in parts of Oklahoma and Texas. When there is arctic air mass on the ground but warmer air just above the ground the result is freezing rain.
There should be a little relief with temperatures reaching the 40s by the weekend. Temperatures in the 50s should return for the week of the 22nd through the 27th.
More winter weather is expected in March. The Plateau should expect to get some much warmer temperatures and the threat of thunderstorms will begin to go up.
Next week I’ll have a complete review on this week’s winter storms in the Volunteer State. Questions can be sent to weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.