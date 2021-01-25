A long-anticipated upgrade to the Cumberland County Archives facility can move forward after the Cumberland County Commission approved financing for the $1.6 million project.
Funds will come from the county’s debt service fund, with an estimated balance of $14.6 million, and be paid back using revenue from county records fees.
Housed in what was once the Crossville First Baptist Church, the facility has been in need of repairs for several years. Archivist Joyce Rorabaugh has noted problems with plumbing, drainage and windows in the facility.
The archives preserves historical county records required to be maintained over time, including land deeds, business licenses and marriage licenses. It also includes a collection of more than 4,000 books on genealogy, collections on Cumberland County history, maps, building plans, and newspapers from the region.
Upland Design Group proposed keeping the original portion of the church, including the old sanctuary that serves as the reading room. An existing three-story addition to the original structure will be demolished and replaced with a two-story addition. The basement would provide flexible storage space for other county departments. The second story will include a record vault, a workroom and new restrooms.
The total project is estimated at $1.6 million, including $90,000 for hazardous materials abatement, $150,000 for demolition, $40,000 for site development, $74,300 in architectural and consultant fees and $1.2 million for construction.
In October, the county’s building and grounds committee recommended moving forward with a renovation project. The budget committee approved the project in November.
The county implemented records fees in October 2018 to provide a funding source for maintenance at the facility. Last year, those fees brought in $88,500 in revenue, though several of the office that collect the fee were impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns.
The commission took action on three matters to move the project forward.
The first resolution amended the general capital projects fund by $1.6 million for the project.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, moved to approve the amendment, supported by Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner.
The motion passed 16-2, with Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner, and Charles Seiber, 4th District commissioner, voting no.
The next resolution issued general obligation capital outlay notes not to exceed $1.6 million, which will provide for repayment of the debt service funds.
Stone moved to approve the bond resolution, supported by Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner. The motion passed 18-0.
The final matter involved a contract with Upland Design Group for architectural services on the project. Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, moved to approve the contract, supported by Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner. The motion was unanimously approved.
Kim Chamberlin, with Upland Design, had previously estimated that the project could begin in early 2021, with completion in early 2022. The project has not yet been put out for bid.
The commission has used its debt service fund balance to take care of several large projects in the county, including projects at Crab Orchard Elementary and Cumberland County High School. Essentially, the county borrows money from itself and then pays it back immediately to meet state accounting requirements.
Once those projects are completed, any unused funds are to be returned to the debt service fund balance.
The commission unanimously approved a resolution returning $115,922.55 to the debt service fund balance, including $69,681.12 from education capital projects and $46,241.43 from general capitol projects budget.
Hyder moved to approve the budget change, supported by Seiber.
The commission also approved a budget amendment resolution recognizing $58,945 in revenue from the confiscated weapons auction held last August. The funds go to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office drug enforcement fund, with $45,493 budgeted for “other expenditures” and $13,452 to the unassigned fund balance.
John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, moved to approve the budget resolution, supported by Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, and was unanimously approved.
Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner, moved to approve a budget resolution recognizing increased revenue from a $1,750 grant to the solid waste department to promote recycling in the county. The motion was supported by Blalock and unanimously approved.
