Three contracts for architectural services on school projects were sent to the contract committee for discussion during the Dec. 5 meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, questioned the architectural fees for the design of the transition academy at the Phoenix School.
“The budget for the transition academy is $150,000 is a flat fee?” Boston asked.
Kim Chamberlin, with Upland Design Group, said the contract calls for a fee of $15,000.
Boston replied, “Which is a higher percentage than what you have charged before. Is there a reason for that?”
Chamberlin said about half the fee would go toward engineering costs for the project.
“It’s a much smaller project,” he said. “We typically can’t do smaller projects at the same percentage.”
Tom Netherton, 6th District representative, asked if the board’s contract committee had reviewed the contracts before they were presented to the full board. Other contracts for architectural services were for renovations at Martin Elementary and updates to sidewalks at Stone Memorial High School to meet accessibility standards.
Boston said no, but added, “I would really prefer that these go back to contract committee — all three of them.”
Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, moved to send the contracts to the committee, supported by Jim Inman, 1st District representative.
Netherton asked, “Is there a time-sensitive situation?”
Boston said the contracts need to go before the contract committee regardless of time issues.
The motion was approved with Josh Stone, 4th District representative, voting no.
The board also approved an agreement with Roane State Community College for dual credit courses.
There are 449 students in Cumberland County enrolled in dual credit classes this semester, and 353 enrolled next semester. Students can take multiple dual credit classes, allowing them to earn college and high school credit at the same time.
Tennessee offers a Dual Enrollment Grant funded by the Tennessee Lottery. This allows students to pay for these early post-secondary classes. The grant is available to juniors and seniors who apply to the Tennessee Student Assistance Corp. for funding.
Leslie Eldridge, counselor with the College, Career and Technical Education department of the school system, said students may be responsible for other costs, such as textbooks, depending on the class and where the institution is held.
The agreement allows teachers at Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School to teach dual credit classes at their schools during the school day. The teachers are paid by the county for teaching. Roane State pays what it would normally pay an instructor to the school system.
“We have had such an agreement for many years,” Director of Schools Janet Graham said.
The money paid to the school system goes into an accounted dedicated for dual enrollment classes.
The board also approved an agreement with South College allowing school system employees or their dependents to take classes at a reduced cost.
