CHRONICLE, July 13, 1956. FORMER BALL STAR OWNS FURNITURE BUSINESS HERE. Sitting down to what was then really small town living; was what a former Big League baseball star, Walter Stewart, did when he opened a furniture store here in 1936. Located first in what is now the L. P. Shanks Company building, Mr. Stewart soon found it necessary to move to larger quarters, the present location on South Main Street.
Robert H. Stewart, his son, entered the business as the second generation in it, after military duty during World War II. Paul Swift has been with the firm for the longest period. Nine persons are presently employed at the location on South Main Street, which contains 7,200 square feet of display space on the floor, facing Main Street. An additional 8,400 square feet is located along Stanley Street and Thurman Avenue and houses the warehouse and floor covering department.
Remodeling during 1955 provided a completely new “pegboard” display area on both sides of the store. Furniture display booths were also added in the front of the warehouse area. The store presents a most attractive appearance with the new display areas and the trend to furniture continues with hardware lines being continued only in the items directly related to the furniture business.
LAST RITES HELD FOR NAVAL VET. Last rites for Albert McKensie Rose, age 48, retired Navy man, familiarly known here, as Max, were held in Norfolk, Virginia, Friday, June 29, at 2 P. M. The officiating minister was the Rev. William L. Asher, pastor o the Norview Methodist Church, Norfolk, where Mr. Rose had his church membership. Pallbearers were former Navy servicemen with whom he was closely associated, and other close friends. Mr. Rose died Wednesday, June 27, after a very brief illness.
Music for the service was the organ playing of, “Face To Face,” “Abide With Me,” and “Old Rugged Cross.” Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with the ritualistic services of American Lodge No. 330, F.&A.M. Of which he was a member. His maternal aunt, Mrs. Richard England, went to Norfolk for the services. Born in this county, August 7, 1908, only son of the late, Ulysses S. and Flora Hamby Rose, he made his home here, on Brown Avenue, until he enlisted in the Navy. Besides his wife the former Dorothy Hope Ivy, he is survived by their daughter, Maxine, age 12, and two sisters: Mrs. Wayne Anderson, of Norfolk, Virginia, and Mrs. L. J. Markland, Jr., of Elizabethton.
PLEASANT HILL COMMUNITY CHURCH. Douglas A. Fuller, of Nashville, has been retained as architect and is at work on preliminary sketches for our new sanctuary. In a recent open meeting of the Church cabinet, Mr. Fuller outlined some possibilities.
The Rev. Harold Henderson, Associate Minister preached at the Sunday morning worship service. His theme was, “The Word of God Incarnate.” The congregation greatly appreciated his thoughtful presentation. This Sunday evening program at the Pilgrim Fellowship was in the form of a book review of the story of her years in India, written by Cynthia Bowles, daughter of Chester Bowles, who was the U. S. Minister to India. Sally Frazier presented in very graphic form the impressions of this teenage American girl who made friends so quickly in India. The book is an excellent report of personalized 'world friendship.”
Beginning this week and extending into August, a series of visits back and forth between our Pilgrim Fellowship young people and the young people of the Belle Aire Camp have been arranged by Frank Little, Action Chairman. Basketball, folk dancing and swimming are included in the plans. Many members of our church and the local community helped in various ways in connection with the Centennial. We feel that the Historical Pageant was very significant.
