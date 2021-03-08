On Friday, March 5, the city of Crossville Tree Board teamed up with volunteers from the city, Tree Board, UT Extension office, Master Gardeners, Cumberland Tree and Wyndham to distribute free trees to the community. The 2021 Tennessee Arbor Day/Crossville Tree Day was the 21st anniversary of Crossville being a “Designated Tree City.”
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry opened with a declaration, noting the many benefits trees offer, from producers of clean air and preventers of soil erosion to providers of shade, sustenance and beautification.
“They make our community more livable,” he said.
He concluded by declaring March 5 as Crossville Tree Day. To the awaiting crowd’s cheer, he said, “Thank you and come get them!”
The many lined up residents began collecting. They were also provided with planting information, care brochures and bags to select from many species of deciduous and coniferous saplings.
This year, the Tree Board offered Bald Cypress, Buttonbush, Elderberry, Shagbark Hickory, Indigobush, Chestnut Oak, Northern Red Oak, Pin Oak, Shumard Oak, Willow Oak, Native Sweet Pecan, Shortleaf Pine, Red Mulberry, Sweetgum, Sycamore, and Yellow Poplar.
As community members sailed down the line collecting beautiful young specimens of trees from volunteers to bolster their landscapes, the sight was reminiscent of trick or treating, but a spring version just for tree lovers.
Ericka Torres and Sean McCook collected two of everything to add to their spacey landscape near Fairfield Glade.
“We’re hippies,” McCook laughed. “We love to plant trees.”
Albeit chilly, the event was met with a beautiful early spring-like day; an improvement on previous Crossville Tree Days. Volunteers talked of the event being held annually and how many of those, including last year, had attendees in sleet, cold and wintry mixes. They also commented that this was the first year they still had trees leftover. The remaining saplings included: Bald Cypress Buttonbush, Indigobush, Pin Oak, Willow Oak, Native Sweet Pecan, Sweetgum, Sycamore, and Yellow Poplar. They will be available for pick up at the Centennial Park office until they are all gone.
The Crossville Tree Board is a committee of the city and is given a budget by the city to fund the trees for the event and keep Crossville beautiful as a Designated Tree City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.