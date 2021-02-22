March 5 is Arbor Day in Crossville, and the celebration with the annual tree giveaway at Centennial Park starts at 9 a.m. with Mayor James Mayberry’s Arbor Day proclamation.
Crossville Tree Board members, along with volunteers from Cumberland County Master Gardeners and Wyndham Resort, will distribute about 3,500 seedlings from 17 different species and tree-planting tips.
The giveaway will be in the Turner Field parking lot. Those wishing to participate are encouraged to arrive early. Seedlings are given out on a first-come, first-served basis and are usually gone within an hour.
Species offered at this year’s giveaway are baldcypress, buttonbush, elderberry, shagbark hickory, indigobush, chestnut oak, northern red oak, pin oak, Shumard oak, willow oak, native sweet pecan, persimmon, red mulberry, shortleaf pine, sweetgum, sycamore and yellow poplar.
As part of Crossville Tree Board’s ongoing efforts to serve and educate the community about the importance of and proper care for trees in this region, a special communitywide Arbor Day survey has been prepared to help the Crossville Tree Board identify concerns and species that are most popular and successful in this area. Surveys will be available to complete and turn in at the giveaway, or they may be found at www.corssvilletn.gov
As a special incentive, Crossville Tree Board is teaming up with Payne Nursery to offer a $200 gift certificate. All who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing for the gift certificate.
Completed surveys can be dropped off at the Arbor Day Tree Giveaway, mailed to the City of Crossville, Attn: Malena Fisher, 392 N. Main St., Crossville TN 38555, or emailed to malena.fisher@crossvilletn.gov.
March 19 is the deadline for all surveys to be returned. A winner will be chosen April 12.
The Crossville Tree Board encourages everyone to follow CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines for the giveaway.
Trees are an excellent means of adding beauty to a home’s landscape, with colorful spring blossoms and fall leaves. They also provide shade, which can lower utility bills, and provide food and shelter for wildlife.
