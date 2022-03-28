After the freezing temperatures just experienced at night, a rapid warming trend will be with us for much of the week ahead with temperatures topping out at 75 degrees on Wednesday.
Temperatures at night should drop back into the 30s by the weekend as another cold front moves through.
If there will be any severe weather this week, it will come Wednesday night as the front passes through. The greatest threat looks to be in Alabama and Mississippi like the last system produced.
The tornado data for this area goes back to the 1800s and the month of April has produced more tornado touchdowns in the county than any other month.
If a tornado watch is issued, it simply means that conditions are favorable for severe weather and possible tornadoes. If a warning is broadcast, know ahead of time where to go that is safest and get there immediately. The smallest room on the lowest floor is the best place to go if a basement is not available.
During the spring, large hail or frequent lightning flashes are often signs of a storm that could produce a tornado.
To comment or ask questions, email anytime at weather1@charter.net.
