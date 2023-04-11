On Friday, March 31, Crossville Mayor Allen Foster signed a proclamation recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Cumberland County. Joined by advocates from the Avalon Center, Alicia Watson, left, and Missy Wallace, Foster acknowledged that sexual assault is a problem that affects the entire community. In the last year there were 53 reports of sexual violence in Cumberland County. During this time, the Avalon Center provided nearly 2,000 sexual assault services to victims and survivors. The Avalon Center has resources such as counseling and support groups to aid in the journey to healing for those who have experienced sexual assault. Call the crisis hotline 24/7 at 1-800-641-3434.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month
