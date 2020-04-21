Another big rain system is expected to move in Wednesday night through Thursday night with amounts of one to two inches or precipitation possible.
This next system would push our rainfall for the month into the above normal category and that would mean we have seen above normal rainfall for seven consecutive months. That is pretty amazing.
Another system to watch will come next weekend with showers and storms possible. It is too early to tell if there will be severe weather. It does appear likely that somewhere in the southeastern United States severe weather will be experienced.
Tornado season on the Plateau will continue until about mid-May, and then the heat and humidity begin to take over.
It is looking like we are in for a hot summer, according to the upper air weather pattern. A good year for comparison would be 1998. That year there were 90-degree days off and on from June through September. The Hurricane season is also looking above normal and that could be a real problem if Covid-19 is still a national issue. It would make it difficult to set up hurricane shelters and continue social distancing.
Anyone with weather questions or comments, can send them to weather1@charter.net, or if one is just looking for a quick forecast, the weather line 707-5533.
