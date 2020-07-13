The Cumberland County Board of Education will seek appraisals to determine the value of about 40 acres owned by the school system in the Baker’s Crossroads area.
“We left it open about the Baker’s Crossroads property,” then-Director of Schools Janet Graham told the board during its June 25 meeting. “If people want to throw out a number to us, we will entertain that number.”
The day of the meeting, a $93,500 bid for the property was submitted by Josh Brown.
“It’s at the board’s discretion if they want to entertain that or if the board would like to vote,” Graham said.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, moved to reject the bid, supported by Tom Netherton, 6th District representative.
Karge said, “I wouldn’t feel comfortable accepting a bid not knowing what the property is worth. Has there been an appraisal or real estate assessment?”
The school system purchased the property in 2007 for $290,000 with the intention of constructing a new elementary school. The new school never materialized, and the board approved a 10-year construction plan in 2017 that called for renovations at other elementary schools before considering a new school closer to the city limits of Crossville.
The most recent property tax assessment estimates the land value at $170,500.
The school system doesn’t pay taxes or other expenses for the property.
“It’s not costing us anything to hold on to it,” Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said.
The board voted unanimously to decline the bid.
A bid for $67,900 was rejected in April.
Karge then moved to purchase an appraisal for the property, supported by Jim Inman, 1st District representative.
Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, said there would likely be funding in a contracted services line. It would need to be added to the budget for the 2020-’21 fiscal year.
The motion was unanimously approved.
In other business, BOE Attorney Earl Patton is attempting to recover deposits paid to a Gatlinburg hotel by the FFA clubs at both Stone Memorial High School and Cumberland County High School intended to reserve rooms for the annual FFA state convention, slated March 29-April 1.
The event was canceled due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
“They ended up canceling the reservation,” Patton told the board. “There is a dispute as to how much money that hotel is planning to keep. As of now, they’re keeping all of it.”
Patton said he had sent the Quality Inn Creekside a registered letter requesting a refund.
