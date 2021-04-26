The search is on for a suitable site for the proposed Crossville indoor recreation facility.
A 24-acre site on Webb Ave. is one of the top contenders. The site is owned by Eye Centers of TN. Eighteen of those are usable, based on land contours and a stream running through the site.
“There is a glitch,” noted City Manager Greg Wood during a special-called Crossville City Council meeting Thursday. “This property has been put into receivership, and it’s going to be a mandatory option coming up next month.”
In a receivership, a court-appointed third party is given responsibility over a property that serves as collateral for a loan. The receiver controls all aspects of the property until matters are resolved.
“I think it would be good to have an appraisal so we don’t overpay on it,” Wood said.
The council unanimously agreed and authorized Wood to spend more than $5,000, if necessary, to have it performed.
A second property is also being considered.
“I spoke with somebody today, but I’m not ready to bring anything up yet,” said Councilman Scot Shanks. “It’ll be a month before I know anything about that.”
A community survey last year indicated heavy interest in an indoor recreation center. More than 75% of respondents said they fully support such a facility, with amenities such as an outdoor pool, indoor exercise and warm water pools, a golf simulator, racquetball courts, indoor batting cages, youth and teen areas, and casual child care options.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.