Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality, dental, vision, and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals – is bringing a free clinic to Jamestown, TN, this weekend.
The two-day free clinic will provide medical and dental services to patients by appointment only on Nov. 21-22 at Jamestown Supercenter, 101 Fairgrounds Rd., Jamestown, TN 38556.
RAM will also provide free eyeglasses to anyone who brings a valid prescription dated within the last year. These eyeglasses will be sent to patients by mail at a later date. No appointment is necessary to receive this service.
Services available at the RAM clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, free eyeglasses, women's health exams, flu shots, and general medical exams. Free colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.
All appointments for dental fillings and dental extractions have been filled. Medical appointments are still available. Patients interested in receiving care should call 865-500-8555, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. to book an appointment.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required.
“We are glad to be bringing this much needed care to Jamestown, Tennessee,” said Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO. “RAM staff and volunteers have been hard at work developing new procedures for our clinic operations, so we can provide these services to those in need during this time.”
Patients should plan to arrive at least 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time. Patients will be seen only at their scheduled appointment time. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, appointment slots and schedules are subject to change.
In response to COVID-19, the organization has incorporated and developed new disinfecting and safety processes, including the shift from tickets to appointments.
All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow, disinfecting processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and volunteers.
RAM is also hosting a virtual telehealth clinic this weekend, Nov. 20-22 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Virtual appointment slots are still available. For more information, please visit www.ramusa.org/ram-telehealth/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.