Remote Area Medical, a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals is bringing a free clinic to Jamestown, TN, Nov. 21-22.
The two-day clinic will provide medical, dental and vision services to patients by appointment only. Appointment times will be available to reserve by phone on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Monday, Nov. 9, at 8:30 a.m. CST through Nov. 20, or until full. Patients interested in receiving care should call 865-500-8555 Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. to book an appointment.
The RAM free clinic will be held at Jamestown Supercenter, 101 Fairgrounds Rd., Jamestown, TN 38556.
Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, flu shots and general medical exams. Free colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.
In addition, RAM is offering free eyeglasses to anyone who has a valid prescription dated within the last year. No appointment is necessary to receive this service.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required.
“We are glad to be bringing this much-needed care to Jamestown, Tennessee,” said Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO. “RAM staff and volunteers have been hard at work developing new procedures for our clinic operations, so we can provide these services to those in need during this time.”
Patients should plan to arrive at least 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time. Patients will be seen only at their scheduled appointment time. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances outside RAM’s control, appointment slots and schedules are subject to change.
In response to COVID-19, the organization has incorporated and developed new disinfecting and safety processes, including the shift from tickets to appointments.
All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow, disinfecting processes and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.
Face coverings required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.