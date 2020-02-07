Cumberland County United Fund is now accepting applications to be considered for 2021 grant funding.
Those eligible for funding must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in good standing with the IRS that provides human services and/or programs to residents of Cumberland County.
Applications are available at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org or by request at 931-484-4082.
The United Fund must receive applications at or before noon March 19 in its office at 348 Taylor St, Suite 101, Crossville.
