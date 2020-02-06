Two men arrested Jan. 27 following a high-speed pursuit through downtown Crossville that ended with the fleeing vehicle being disabled in the Breckenridge area made their first appearance in General Sessions Court Monday.
Matthaeu Flint Dorman, 19, 3072 Genesis Rd., is charged with joyriding, evading arrest, resisting arrest and for not having a driver’s license. He was placed under $11,000 bond.
Also charged was James Carl Gibson, 18, 866 Breckenridge Dr. He was charged with evading arrest. His bond was not known.
Monday Dorman appeared before Special Judge Kevin Bryant who appointed the Public Defender’s Office to represent him and reduced his bond to $7,500. The cases against him were continued until Feb. 13.
Gibson’s case was continued until March 2.
Crossville Police Sptl. Brandon Griffin was traveling north of N. Main St. near the intersection of Industrial Blvd. shortly before 9 p.m. Jan. 27 when he clocked a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder traveling through the intersection at 102 mph.
Griffin wrote in his report the vehicle ran through several red lights and traffic control devices and nearly rear-ended a vehicle as it traveled into town. He attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle continued to travel at speeds of up more than 100 mph.
The fleeing motorist drove onto Old Lantana Rd., to Lantana Rd., and then onto Vandever Rd. in the county. The pursuit continued, again in excess of 107 mph, before turning onto Ormes Rd. and then to Timothy Dr. and onto Dublin Dr.
At the intersection of Dublin Dr. and Breckenridge Dr., Deputy Ryan Ashburn deployed spike strips across the road, disabling a front passenger side front tire. The pursuit slowed to 30 mph, and when the car approached the Clint Lowe Rd. intersection, a passenger jumped from the vehicle and rolled into a ditch.
The driver then continued for another 100 yards before coming to a stop. Griffin wrote in his report the driver then attempted to exit the car through the passenger door during which time Griffin said he saw a gun fall into the passenger-side floorboard of the Nissan.
After a short struggle and with the use of a stun gun, the driver, identified as Dorman, was taken into custody. The handgun retrieved by police turned out to be a BB handgun which Griffin said was replica of a Taurus semi-automatic handgun.
The resulting investigation led to officers learning the vehicle belonged to a Sidney Sisco who was at work at Rural King when the incident took place.
Dorman told the officer that he and Gibson encountered members of a gang called Crypts at a fast food restaurant and that he was driving fast because he was fleeing from the gang members.
Gibson, however, told police he never saw anyone chasing the pair. Gibson said the vehicle belonged to an acquaintance who let the two sit in the vehicle because of the cold. They did not, however, have permission to drive the vehicle.
Both men will return to General Sessions Court at the dates listed above.
