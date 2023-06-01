The Tennessee Department of Education is now taking appeals for third-grade students at risk of being held back due to scores on the TCAP English-language arts test.
Appeals can be filed online at stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/thirdgradeappeal. Parents may submit an appeal within 14 days of receiving a retention decision from their child’s school.
The appeals process is open to students who scored “approaching” on the TCAP test this spring or in the retake given over the past two weeks.
As part of the appeals process, parents can provide documentation of their child’s growth in reading on approved Tennessee Universal Reading Screeners. The state may grant an appeal for students who scored at or above the 40th percentile on the screener.
The state will also consider catastrophic situations that occurred in the days leading up to the TCAP test that could have impacted a student’s ability to perform on the test. Examples include death of an immediate family member, loss of the family home or a significant medical diagnosis. Parents will need their child’s state student ID number to complete the form.
The appeals process is one of several options available to students who did not meet state proficiency requirements.
Students who score “approaching” have several pathways to promotion to the fourth grade, including scoring proficient on a retest; attending a summer learning program with 90% attendance and demonstrating improvement on a post-program test; receiving tutoring services throughout their fourth-grade year through the TN All Corps program.
Appeals, if granted, would allow a student to move on to the fourth grade without any additional learning supports next year. The state is not considering appeals for students who scored “below” on the TCAP or the subsequent retest.
