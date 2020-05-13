For some, home is not a safe place to be right now.
School closures and unemployment mean many children are spending more time isolated with an abusive person with no means or resources to get out. So local agencies are calling on everyone to play a part and help ensure their safety.
“Child Abuse Prevention Month is April, but really it’s a year-long process,” said Dawn Raines, executive director of the Stephens Center. “Children are our future and they should be protected and valued every day.”
According to Bonita Harger with Court-Appointed Special Advocates, there were 675 cases of abuse and neglect reported in Cumberland County last year. She, Raines and many others are concerned with how much this number will rise because of COVID-19.
“The longer children are isolated with an abuser, the more intense the abuse may become,” said Denise Melton, executive director of the House of Hope.
“An abuser who could be isolating their victims further, threatening to kick them out to expose them to the virus or making them wash their hands so frequently they are injuring themselves,” commented Maria Suarez, director of the children and youth program at the Avalon Center.
Suarez and her team of advocates are now limited on what they can do to help these children. The school closures have forced them to pause their visits with the children, support groups and other services that usually occur at the facilities.
The staff is concerned about these children for the same reason they are worried about their adult clients — that power-based violence will increase in cases and severity during this time. Without an extra set of eyes on them at school and other social situations, some child abuse may not get reported.
“We predict that when social distancing lifts, we will see a tremendous increase in client services,” Suarez said. “The reason that the individuals who weren’t able to seek help while isolating will have the opportunity once everything has lifted.”
Raines is hoping more parents will seek out their services before then. She and her employees at the Exchange Club/Stephens Center are trying to break the cycle of child abuse and neglect by providing emotional support to parents and offering them a new way of thinking when it comes to discipline.
“There’s going to be some trauma that comes out of this,” said Raines. “Parents are expected to be a teacher at home and try to make ends meet and do all their normal stuff, which puts a lot of stress on themselves and their children.
“[But] there’s no shame in admitting that you’re not a perfect parent because nobody is…Sometimes that is a hard thing to admit, yet it happens to us every day,” she added.
If you suspect abuse is taking place, please call the Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline at 1-877-237-0004. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Trained case managers guide callers through a series of questions, and any information provided is used to determine the severity of the situation and how best to intervene. Callers have the right to remain anonymous and do not have to know all the details of the abuse or neglect.
“Anyone can be an advocate for a child in need of help,” said Melton. “Be that person that stands in the gap and makes that phone call.”
CONTACT INFO:
Exchange Club/Stephens Center
120 Birchwood Ln.
484-8923 or 1-800-635-5199
Cumberland Children’s Center — House of Hope
165 Bob Tollett Loop
707-2273
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cumberland County
73 Methodist Campground Loop
456-0691
Avalon Center
196 Tenth St.
Office: 456-0747
Crisis Line: 1-800-641-3434
