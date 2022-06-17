TBI agents and Cumberland County sheriff’s investigators are hopeful questions will be answered with the completion of an autopsy on the body of a person found in a burned vehicle Thursday night.
Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said Friday morning an autopsy on the remains recovered from the burned SUV was scheduled for later that day. It will take a specialized forensic investigation to tell investigators what happened and how.
“We have a tentative identification on who the person is,” Cox said. “It will take the findings from the autopsy and additional examinations to confirm who we think it is and the manner of death.”
First responders were dispatched around 7 p.m. to Dunbar Rd. in the area of Winningham Rd. — about three miles south of Lake Tansi — to a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle engulfed in flames.
A passerby and nearby residents reported hearing an explosion followed by several additional ones with at least two making attempts to reach the vehicle to see if anyone was inside.
It was not until flames were knocked down that responders reported a body was in the vehicle.
“Our investigators determined quickly the vehicle, which appeared to have been stopped on the side of the road and was not involved in a crash,” said Cox.
Intense heat from the fire melted the vehicle’s license plate and caused all four tires to explode.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Arson and Bomb Unit, several TBI agents and sheriff’s investigators worked into the morning hours attempting to get an identification of the person inside and the cause of the blaze.
Several interviews were conducted, leading investigators to believe they have learned the identity of the person.
“We are not ruling out anything at this point,” Cox said. “The examinations in Nashville should answer questions for us. As soon as the autopsy and related forensic tests are completed, we will issue a release identifying the victim.”
