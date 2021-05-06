Crossville leaders dreamed of building a third fire hall when they purchased a site at 1140 Sparta Hwy.
Though the dream still lives, the site may not be in alignment with the city’s growth potential.
“That is not the optimum site, and it’s too big,” City Manager Greg Wood said.
Wood recommends the city sell the Sparta Hwy. site and bank the money into a trust fund to be ready to fund the Fire Station 3. Crossville City Council will take up that matter when they convene in their regular monthly meeting May 11. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in Crossville City Hall.
Crossville Fire Department must have a 5-minute response time to properties in the city limits to maintain a low insurance rating, commonly referred to as ISO. Lower ISO ratings can mean lower homeowners insurance premiums.
The city manager said he believes residents and businesses would be better served if the third fire station is built nearer to Hwy. 127 and on the Northwest Connector.
In Tuesday’s monthly council work session, Wood recommended council either hire a firm to do a study or pass the project over to the Crossville Regional Planning Commission to work on growth patterns and response times as a means of advising the council on the best place for the future fire station.
The city presently is served by two fire halls. The main station, or Station 1, is on Henry St. Station 2 is on Industrial Blvd. across from Crossville Centennial Park.
Crossville Fire Chief Chris South, however, told the council Tuesday that Station 2 is in the wrong place.
“At the time, it was built because the [city] property was there,” he said. “But because it’s a half a mile out or more to either of the main thoroughfares, you’re kind of in a dead horse spot there. It needs to go north. I think everybody here understands that.”
South said Interstate Dr. would be a better site for Station 2, because it would enable the fire department to serve the industrial parks and more easily access other areas via the Northwest Connector.
Councilman Scot Shanks wondered, “Would it make any sense to have 2 moved somewhere else? Would that keep us from having to build No. 3?” asked Councilman Scot Shanks. “Or put it off for a long period of time?”
The problem, South explained, is a portion of Tennessee Ave. is farther out than the 5-minute response time. That was the reason for looking at building a third fire hall — and it means a split ISO rating for the city.
Most of the city has an ISO rating of 3. The properties in the portion of Tennessee Ave. not covered under the 5-minute response time are rated 3x, what formerly was an ISO of 9, or the worst rating, South said.
“Those structures, until they are within the 5 miles of a fire station, they’re going to be without that protection class,” the fire chief added.
Wood said Mayor James Mayberry has suggested building the third fire station at Crossville Municipal Airport. It would be on city property and serve those with the ISO rating of 3x.
“They’d go to a solid 3,” South predicted. “From basically a 9.”
That could mean a 40% savings on homeowner’s insurance premiums, said Councilman Art Gernt.
Building Station 3 would also allow the fire department to better serve The Gardens development, a situation that South needs to be addressed.
After both Gernt and Councilman Rob Harrison wondered whether moving Station 2 is more pressing than building a third fire station, South said he will contact the Municipal Technical Advisory Service’s fire representative to express interest in re-evaluating the city’s fire protection.
Part of the discussion at the upcoming council meeting will be determining which method to sell the Sparta Hwy. property.
Other items to be considered by the council during the May 11 meeting include a grant bid award and cost overrun; contract for inspection of utilities for the Northwest Connector; federal grant application to buy police vests; updating building, utility and fire protection codes as mandated by the state; and a contract for engineering and professional services for relocating water and sewer lines on a bridge at Obed River Park on Hwy. 70 N.
The council will also open annual bids for supplies and services. These include uniforms, pest control, paper and plastic items, water treatment chemicals and medical screenings.
