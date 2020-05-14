The annual Cumberland County Memorial Day Program scheduled for Monday, May 25, has been canceled. Unfortunately, the program is just the latest victim of the COVID-19 crisis.
Although there will be no music, speeches or other pageantry this Memorial Day, it doesn’t mean we should not take a moment to remember and honor those brave American men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. These are the same men and women who set the standard of sacrifice for our citizens today.
Now our nation is engaged in another type of war and a new generation of health care workers, first responders and average citizens have stepped forward to meet the challenge. So please remember them too this Memorial Day weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.